DJE Kapital AG Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $300.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.07. The firm has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $326.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

