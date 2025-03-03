DJE Kapital AG Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,153,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,068,000. TJX Companies comprises about 3.3% of DJE Kapital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after acquiring an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

