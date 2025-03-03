DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,507,000 after buying an additional 1,326,241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,623,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,956,000 after buying an additional 127,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,634,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,848,000 after buying an additional 1,531,563 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,728,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,562,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $103,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

TECK stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TECK

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.