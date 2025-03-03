DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $608.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.47. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $249.58 and a 52-week high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.