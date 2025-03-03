DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.9 %
Spotify Technology stock opened at $608.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.47. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $249.58 and a 52-week high of $652.63.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
