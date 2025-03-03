DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,463,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $198,146.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,365.24. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,766 shares of company stock worth $33,339,852. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $250.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.10 and its 200 day moving average is $286.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

