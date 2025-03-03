Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$150.13, with a volume of 279162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.17.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total transaction of C$7,779,271.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

