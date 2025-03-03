Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
DNFGY stock remained flat at $30.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $30.98.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
