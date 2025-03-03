Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

DNFGY stock remained flat at $30.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

