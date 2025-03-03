Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

