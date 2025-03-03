Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $62.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

