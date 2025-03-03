Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

