Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

