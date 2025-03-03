Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 91.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 505.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after buying an additional 1,593,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 206.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after buying an additional 973,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 26,959.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after buying an additional 552,940 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $207.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 1-year low of $124.08 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

