Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

