Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Dundee Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of DDEJF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,133. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a current ratio of 36.87. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.49.
Dundee Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.