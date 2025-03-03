East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises 3.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,142,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $178,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $94.43 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

