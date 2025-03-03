Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $353.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.65.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ETN opened at $293.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Eaton by 83.2% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.