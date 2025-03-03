eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,506,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in eBay by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 461,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,132,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

