Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $305.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as high as $273.69 and last traded at $271.88, with a volume of 41701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

In other news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,911.80. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $2,898,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,860.80. This trade represents a 40.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

