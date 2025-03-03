Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800.31. The trade was a 87.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,971.54. This trade represents a 60.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,545 shares of company stock worth $4,605,305 over the last three months. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
