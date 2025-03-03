EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in February

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $46.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDPFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

