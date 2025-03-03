Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 45.7% in February

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Eiffage Price Performance
EFGSY traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $23.54.
About Eiffage
