Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 45.7% in February

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

EFGSY traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Get Eiffage alerts:

About Eiffage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.