Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Tesla, Enphase Energy, Rivian Automotive, Li Auto, Vale, XPeng, and Lucid Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the design, production, or supply chain of electric vehicles and their related technologies. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the growing market of environmentally friendly transportation solutions, including battery production, charging infrastructure, and innovative automotive technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.35 and its 200-day moving average is $316.70.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. 18,713,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,149. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 30,882,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,525,509. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Shares of LI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. 10,522,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,773. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 33,530,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,843,434. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPEV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 14,441,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,074. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 135,864,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,222,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

