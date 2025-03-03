Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.67. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

