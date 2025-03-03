Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Elutia Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ELUT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,803. Elutia has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELUT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Elutia by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Elutia by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elutia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Elutia by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elutia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

