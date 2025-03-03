Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $121.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.