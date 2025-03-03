Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $121.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

