Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 1.2 %

Empire State Realty OP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESBA

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.