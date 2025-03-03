Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,079. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,750.70. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 125,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 2,802,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 95.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

