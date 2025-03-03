ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.42. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.