enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Down 45.6% – Here’s What Happened

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 45.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. 4,139,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average session volume of 326,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.92.

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $296,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

