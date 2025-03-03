enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

enCore Energy Trading Down 46.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EU traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,449,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,886. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $251.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,176. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

