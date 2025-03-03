Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Endava accounts for about 8.4% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Endava were worth $28,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.