Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%.

Enfusion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,846. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $28,070.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,491.26. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,877.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,317.97. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,566 shares of company stock valued at $372,671. Corporate insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.