Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. The company operates through: Gemco Rail, Convair Engineering, Drivetrain, Workforce Solutions, and Other segments. The Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

