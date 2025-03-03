Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Engenco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50.
About Engenco
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Engenco
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Porch Group Stock Surges 76% in 2 Days – What’s Next?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Majorana 1: Can It Cement Microsoft’s Place in Quantum Computing?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- China Stocks Are Making a Comeback – Is There More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Engenco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engenco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.