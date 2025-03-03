Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,631,000 after buying an additional 4,300,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 399,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,636,000 after buying an additional 188,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 958.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 1,310,812 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. 6,280,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,346. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

