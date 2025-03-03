Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Position Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 256,978 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Evergy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Evergy stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

