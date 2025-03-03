Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,104,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,494,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,924,000 after purchasing an additional 245,980 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,449,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $821,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $47.41 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

