Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Excelsior Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Excelsior Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $92.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.
Excelsior Capital Company Profile
