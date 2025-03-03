Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 8,768 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 469,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $4,396,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

