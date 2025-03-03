Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$12.90 and last traded at C$12.88, with a volume of 81017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

EXE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Extendicare and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

