Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,884.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,892.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,979.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

