Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Union Pacific, CSX, Teck Resources, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to publicly traded companies that produce, distribute, or market fertilizers, which are chemical or natural substances added to soil to enhance its nutrient content and promote plant growth. These stocks represent an investment in the agricultural supplies sector, where performance is influenced by factors such as crop demand, raw material costs, and evolving agricultural technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,268,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290,130. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.86. The stock had a trading volume of 641,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,279. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.86.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838,847. CSX has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,107. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. 823,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56.

