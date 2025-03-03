Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 876 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,083 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 79.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $979,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $109.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

