Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $14.77 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,113,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,400,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

