Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.59. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

