Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.96 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $438.37 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

