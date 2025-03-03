Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,640 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,229,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

