Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDTX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.67. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

