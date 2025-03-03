Financial Comparison: Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Pamt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line 20.40% 28.02% 21.65% Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.8% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line and Pamt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line 1 15 4 1 2.24 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus target price of $203.72, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Pamt has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Pamt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Pamt”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line $5.81 billion 6.43 $1.19 billion $5.48 32.09 Pamt $714.65 million 0.39 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.75

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Pamt on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 10,791 tractors, 31,233 linehaul trailers, and 15,181 pickup and delivery trailers; 46 fleet maintenance centers; and 257 service centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

