Financial Council LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 85.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.19 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.